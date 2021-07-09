The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department alerted the UNL community in a safety message about an at-large sexual assault suspect.
A woman reported to police Friday she was sexually assaulted in a university parking lot near 19th and Vine Streets after meeting a man in downtown Lincoln earlier. Neither individual is affiliated with UNL.
The suspect is described to be in his late 20s with black hair and a muscular build, according to the message. His vehicle is described as a tan Toyota Camry.
For any questions or information regarding this safety message, contact UNLPD at 402-472-2222 or email unl.police@unl.edu.
This is a developing story.