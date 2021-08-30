Amid nightly protests and a newly instated mask mandate, the first week of the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will go down in history.
A UNL student reported a sexual assault at Phi Gamma Delta on Aug. 24, according to the UNL Police Department Daily Crime & Fire Log.
UNLPD Chief Hassan Ramzah confirmed to The Daily Nebraskan last week that the case involved a 17-year-old female student and 19-year-old male student, who was also a member of the fraternity.
“I know at times there’s, from the outside looking in, there’s a desire to immediately take action to make an arrest of an individual, or a person responsible,” Ramzah said. “But we have to follow the steps and processes that’s both recognizing the victim’s needs but also the information that’s available for the case.”
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, told The Daily Nebraskan the 17-year-old survivor is still enrolled, but the 19-year-old male suspect has left UNL and gotten legal representation.
Protests occurred outside the fraternity, also known as FIJI, nightly Tuesday through Friday once the alleged assault was made, with more protests planned for the week. UNLPD Sgt. Margot Nason said there are no updates beyond what Ramzah had previously confirmed.
Between Aug. 22-28, the most frequently reported crime was stolen bikes with 15 reports. Disturbance of the “other” category and unreportable hit and run accidents had the second most reports, with 11 reports each.
A UNL student reported emotional and sexual abuse occuring between April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, at Abel Hall on Aug. 24. This case is still open, so police could not comment more at this time, according to Nason.
Hope Npimnee, a 28-year-old non-affiliate male, caused repeated disturbances at McCollum Hall between Aug. 16 and Aug. 25, according to Nason and the crime log. On Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to an in-progress assault involving a UNL staff member and Npimnee at the College of Law. Npimnee was lodged in jail and cited for 3rd degree assault, 1st degree trespassing and two counts of disturbing the peace.
On the first night of protests outside FIJI on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Npimnee was cited and released for trespassing, according to Nason.
Two non-affiliates drove up on scooters and threw trash at FIJI on Aug. 25, Nason said. One person was cited and released for disturbing the peace and littering.
On Aug. 28, a non-affiliate was observed trespassing at Phi Gamma Delta and attempting theft, which police could not comment on, according to Nason. UNLPD officers have identified a suspect and will follow up with them.