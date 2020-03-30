As of March 24, about 4,500 students moved out of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s residence halls and about 1,190 remain, according to University Housing director Charlie Francis. The students on campus may be attending classes remotely, but UNL and the Lincoln community are still offering resources for them in the midst of the pandemic.
The Daily Nebraskan will update this article to keep the community informed about the latest information.
Emergency Relief Fund
The University of Nebraska set up an emergency assistance fund in 2019 and has opened it up for students, faculty and staff who are struggling with their finances due to consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The application is open until April 30. People can donate on the University of Nebraska Foundation’s website.
Residence Halls
University Housing recommends students return to their permanent residence if possible, and students could have received a prorated refund if they moved out by March 24. Students remaining in residence halls are being moved to suite and apartment style dorms to allow for social distancing.
Dining Halls
Dining Halls are only offering to-go options and are following revised hours. Only 10 people are allowed to enter a Dining Hall at a time and all food is served by dining staff. Husker Heroes and Herbie’s Market locations remain open but also have revised hours.
The Lincoln Food Bank is still serving food, and FoodNet has some of its locations open. Both organizations have implemented precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nebraska Unions
Both Nebraska East Union and Nebraska Union are closed for the foreseeable future. Students can still access the computer lab in the Nebraska Union and access Wi-Fi on the second floor of the Nebraska East Union at any time.
Libraries
UNL Libraries are closed except for the Adele Coryell Hall Learning Commons, which remains open without staffing, according to the UNL Libraries website. Students can access the learning commons from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday using their NCard.
Campus Recreation
The Campus Recreation Center, Outdoor Adventures Center and Recreation and Wellness Center are all closed. The Campus Rec Center is offering a virtual alternative to intramural sports through weekly video game tournaments, according to its website.
University Health Center
The University Health Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. The health center pharmacy is offering curbside pickup and mail order options for prescriptions.
Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS is currently offering appointments via phone and Zoom as well as its crisis text line and after hours phone line, according to its website.
Center for Academic Success and Transition
CAST is offering sessions for students who would like to work with one of its coaches. Different coaches’ schedules are available online. Students can also make appointments with coaches via MyPLAN.
Writing Center
Students are still able to utilize the Writing Center via video meetings with Writing Center consultants. Students can sign up for appointments on the center’s website.
Parking
Students can return their parking permits if they are no longer using them for a prorated refund. Permits can be returned to the Parking and Transit Services office or mailed back. Campus parking areas are now following summer parking rules due to the reduced amount of people on campus, meaning permits for areas for commuter, resident and East Campus students are interchangeable.
The Daily Nebraskan will remain up-to-date in the Twitter thread below with articles related to UNL and COVID-19.
