The University of Nebraska-Lincoln community has a lot of questions, and The Daily Nebraskan has answers. Using this page, we will continue to update you on campus happenings by answering the questions you asked us and providing any other information we find valuable.
Have a question? Submit it through our initiative Curious Cornhuskers, at this link or in the form to the right.
Last updated Sept. 4, 2020
Why did it take UNL so long to publish COVID-19 case numbers?
According to Leslie Reed, public affairs director for University Communication, initially, there was some uncertainty about whether or not to publish a dashboard.
“After we launched our testing it became evident that we needed to do a dashboard and couldn’t just rely on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to post statistics,” Reed said. “We had to work with the health department and figure out a mechanism for us to get regular reports of the numbers of tests and the number of positive results.”
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard was published on Thursday, Aug. 27, a little over two weeks after students began to move back to campus. This section of the university’s COVID-19 informational website displays the number of positive and current test results, along with the Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial.
While the dashboard was just recently released, the UNL COVID-19 website has been active since March and was launched the same week the university made the decision to go completely remote.
“We’ve had [the website] in place for a long time, and it has really become a valuable repository of information for just about everything COVID-related,” Reed said. “It has information about what quarantine means, how students should social distance, mask protocols and all the different topics; there’s information on there for faculty and students.”
All data on the dashboard is provided by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is updated daily by 5 p.m. with the previous day’s data.
Why did UNL not test students for COVID-19 before move-in?
According to Leslie Reed, public affairs director for the Office of University Communication, testing students before move-in was considered but ultimately decided against due to the short-term accuracy of the results.
“Yes, it would show that a student did not have coronavirus on that given day, but that student could get it the next day,” Reed said. “The decision was made that it would not accomplish what we needed to accomplish. Considering the number of students, it was just a brief snapshot in time.”
This choice was discussed across the entire University of Nebraska system, and since then, the university has provided several other options for students and faculty to get tested, according to Reed.
“We have been working very closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and the decision was made to go with the TestNebraska approach where students and other members of our community monitor their symptoms and go get tested if they feel like they need to,” Reed said.
Symptoms can be monitored through the 1-Check COVID screening app developed in partnership with faculty, staff and leading health experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Omaha.
In addition to keeping an eye on symptoms and overall health, adhering to released guidelines will play a critical part in what the rest of this semester looks like.
“Remembering to wear a mask, constant hand washing and social distancing can help prevent [the virus] from spreading,” Reed said. “If people ignore that and more people get sick, we may not be able to keep our campus open and may have to go to remote learning.”
According to Reed, the individual actions of each member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community matter.
“There’s so many ripple effects and it’s so important for everybody in the community to be responsible,” Reed said. “We’re all a community here, we’re 25,000 students, 6,000 faculty and staff, we’re like a little city, and it is so important that we act on behalf of one another.”