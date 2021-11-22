As of Friday, Nov. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations to all adults aged 18 and older.
Previously, only those who met certain conditions were able to receive boosters, but eligibility has been expanded to all adults.
“We strongly urge everyone who is 18 and older to receive a booster,” Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County-Health Department, said. “A booster dose helps ‘boost’ existing protection against COVID-19 and the delta variant.”
Another shot is necessary for everyone who has completed the initial vaccine dosage of one or two shots.
“After six months, they need another shot to boost their immunity,” a nurse from the health department said.
The booster shot is to help provide immunity against more mild illnesses as well as variants of COVID-19, such as the delta variant. All authorized coronavirus vaccines are sufficient as a booster, and anyone can choose a different option for their booster shot that isn't the same as their first dose.
Those who received Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations must wait six months after receiving their second shot before they can receive a booster. However, recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only have to wait two months between the primary shot and the booster. The Moderna booster is only half the dose of the primary vaccine series, but other vaccinations are the same formulation as initial doses.
Those within the university community can submit their vaccine information through the university’s Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, which also exempts them from on-campus COVID-19 testing.
A booster shot is not needed to be considered fully vaccinated within the vaccine registry as per the CDC’s regulations that everyone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dosages.
Due to the reduced spread of COVID-19 within the university community, UNL transitioned to random mitigation testing. Beginning Nov. 11, a different random selection of unvaccinated community members is required to test each week. This selection will take place every Thursday.
Those selected will receive a notification or alert in their Safer Community app showing the need for a new test. Testing will not be mandated for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-27, but will resume the following week.
Testing is still available for anyone who would like to be tested by scheduling an appointment, and testing is encouraged the week of Thanksgiving to ensure individuals do not inadvertently spread the virus during holiday gatherings.
As UNL works with the health department, the protocol for booster shots is the same as for the primary vaccine rollout. Recipients will need to make an appointment and bring their vaccination card. Appointments can be scheduled through vaccines.gov or at local pharmacies.
At this time, clinic dates have not yet been finalized, but they are expected to be available soon.
“We’re awaiting final guidance from the CDC,” Lopez said. “Then, we’ll be ready to open some booster dose clinics to all adults early [this] week.”