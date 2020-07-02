The Nebraska Unions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reopened on July 1 with an action plan and guidelines for protection against the coronavirus.
Brent Freeman, senior assistant director of operations for the Nebraska Unions, said the action plan and guidelines include changes within the unions as well as how the buildings operate and what visitors must do while inside.
Freeman said students, faculty, staff and visitors will see a 50% reduction in the amount of lounge furniture that was previously in the Nebraska Union, which allows for social distancing to be maintained. The number of chairs at each table will vary as well; some will have four chairs, two chairs, or one chair, which will allow for social distancing, while also maintaining a sense of normalcy and security, according to Freeman.
“The hope is that we’ll create different setups in our lounges that are comfortable for each individual to make a decision that’s best for them,” Freeman said.
The unions will maintain a minimum of 6 feet between individuals for social distancing whenever possible, and service area plexiglass barriers have been installed at all sale locations, reception desks and high traffic areas where maintaining social distancing is inconvenient, according to the action plan. For all sale areas, including Starbucks and other food vendors, there will be line queuing, which marks 6 feet apart for union guests, according to the action plan.
The action plan advises union guests to avoid elevators whenever possible, but if they do need to use an elevator, union guests should avoid touching the elevator buttons without anything protecting their hands.
There will be an increase in hygiene promotional signage, availability of handwashing facilities and hand hygiene products in the unions. The signage will be posted at the entrances, which will indicate pathways and positions for standing and waiting, according to the action plan.
The current hours of operation of the unions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Freeman said guests are required to wear a facial covering upon entering the unions, which follows UNL’s new face covering policy, and that is the largest personal responsibility community members have.
“As long as they come in with that facial covering on, our hope is that they will utilize the union just as they normally would have,” Freeman said.
Ryan Lahne, director of the Nebraska Unions, said the reopening plan is intended to be a working document that will be evaluated and updated as needed.
Lahne said planning for reopening began in May, guided by comprehensive principles to provide a safe environment for guests by minimizing risks associated with the coronavirus and adhering to local, state and national health measures. Lahne said reopening also follows guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The reopening plan was primarily developed by the Nebraska Unions Executive Team with consultation from the University Emergency Management, UNL Environmental Health and Safety and some administrators from Student Affairs and the Forward to Fall committee, according to Lahne.
Freeman said there were weekly meetings and planning sessions through the month of May, The meetings and planning sessions were conducted with the directors of various departments within and vendors at the unions, according to Lahne.
The reopening plan was finalized last week and concluded with a mandatory town hall for all full-time staff of the unions, according to Lahne. The town hall meeting was about receiving feedback on the plan and making any last-minute adjustments, according to Freeman.
“In the end, we ended up with a document that we feel really confident with,” Freeman said.
Lahne said operations within the unions are rather complex due to the number of staff members, departments, vendors, events and visitors that are served on a daily basis. Almost 2.5 million visitors come to the Nebraska Union annually, so Freeman said the Nebraska Union administration needed to prepare for the potential of heavy foot traffic.
Minimizing the risks associated with the coronavirus included extensive research, discussion and thoughtful planning, which Lahne said prepared the unions to reopen safely and ensure the well-being of its staff and the university community as the first priority.
“In these current times that we’re in, it’s important to make sure that we create a safe environment that people feel comfortable coming into our building and knowing a lot of thought and consideration went into the planning,” Freeman said.
Freeman said the operations staff at the Nebraska Union is in control of the lounge and event spaces as well as the Starbucks, so the Nebraska Unions Executive Team largely controlled which of those areas were going to reopen and when.
The remaining areas in the union are run by individual university departments, which are making decisions independently of those made by the Nebraska Unions Executive Team. So, some of the departments have decided to wait longer before reopening, like the food vendors, according to Freeman.
Without as many events and people coming in, Freeman said there has been a shift in focus for the unions’ operation staff toward disinfecting and deep cleaning of the building. Freeman said when guests leave after being in the building, operations staff will make sure everything is disinfected and as safe as possible for the next guests that enter the building.
The first priority, Lahne said, will always be maintaining the safety of everyone who comes into the Nebraska Unions.
“The development of a thorough plan and effective communication of the plan are essential for our department to safely reopen and serve students and the UNL community,” Lahne said in an email.