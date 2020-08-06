Students, faculty, staff and University of Nebraska-Lincoln visitors will be required to wear face coverings or face repercussions if they refuse to follow UNL’s face covering policy.
The policy was created to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and details that masks should be worn at all times with some exceptions, such as eating while socially distancing, when alone in a room or when one is in their designated dorm room, according to the policy.
The Cornhusker Commitment will aid the UNL community in following the policy by detailing the UNL community’s commitment to health and safety on campus, such as what symptoms of the coronavirus to look for, how to maintain proper hygiene and how to be aware of possible changes to the campus environment, according to Roni Miller, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska president.
Miller said the Cornhusker Commitment plays an important role in the return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It ensures that we are prioritizing health and safety, not only for ourselves but also for our neighbors,” she said. “If we want to have an in-person and on-campus experience, we really need to be looking out for students, peers, faculty and staff members alongside us, and by showing our dedication to wellness for all through a physical pledge encourages others to follow those same standards.”
Around 60,000 face masks will be provided by the university to students, faculty and staff to encourage following the safety requirements of the pledge and policy, according to an article by Nebraska Today.
Students who are unable to receive their masks during move-in, including students who live off-campus, will be able to receive them from the Campus Recreation Center, Recreation and Wellness Center and Nebraska Union with their NCards from Aug. 10-31. Athletes, however, will receive their masks through the Athletic Department.
Starting Sept. 1, masks will be distributed only at the Nebraska Union.
Faculty and staff can receive their masks from designated individuals in their individual colleges, departments or academic units, a list of which can be found on Nebraska Today.
The new face covering policy was an easy decision to advocate for, Nicole Buan, Faculty Senate president and an associate professor in biochemistry, said in an email.
“My research area is microbial biochemistry, and I have worked with bacterial viruses and spores that are spread through aerosol droplets,” she said in an email. “Face coverings reduce the inhaled dose of [the] virus which drastically affects the degree of symptoms someone will experience.”
Additionally, there is a punishment system in place to enforce the usage of face coverings, Leslie Reed, director of public affairs, said in an email.
The degree of consequence varies depending on how often someone disobeys the policy, according to Reed.
“Student conduct will use a progressive disciplinary approach, meaning penalties will become more severe with repeat violations or if there are circumstances that make the violation particularly egregious,” she said in an email. “Penalties can range from a warning, probation or suspension from school.”
Students who refuse to wear face coverings to class may cause the class they are in to be canceled for that day as a safety precaution, and the student will be reported by the instructor for a code of conduct violation, according to Buan.
There are some exceptions and leniencies to the policy, according to Buan. Classes that require students to take off their masks, like music classes, have other policies in place that the instructor will specify for their class.
Students who are unable to wear face coverings of any kind are encouraged to participate in remote learning, according to Buan.
Until health organizations give the okay to return to regulations as they were before COVID-19, Buan said the policy will remain in place to provide a safe environment to those on campus.
“Data shows that viral transmission drops drastically when everyone wears cloth face coverings, uses good hygiene, and practices social distancing,” Buan said. “If every Husker follows the guidelines, we have been assured by experts that we can safely have classes in-person.”
The pledge, available to students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members, is not required to take, though highly recommended, and is used to ensure a safe return back to school, Miller said.
“It would have been much more challenging to make [the Cornhusker Commitment] a requirement with punishments, and having that type of negative reinforcement is not really the goal,” she said. “It should be something students want to sign. For students who want to come back to campus, this is the way to make sure that happens and to promise the return to campus safely and honor new protocols.”