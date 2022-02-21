Kevin Richardson, one of the members of “Central Park Five”, spoke at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about his experience with wrongful conviction and the rough path he endured to prove his innocence in a time of racial injustice.
Richardson was invited to the UNL Swanson Auditorium for a conversation with Kelli King, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs, sponsored by the University Program Council.
At the age of 14, Richardson was arrested for the assault of a jogger in Manhattan’s Central Park in April of 1989. Along with Richardson, Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana, minors ranging 15 to 16, were also accused.
“At 14, just scratching the surface, I was trying to learn life. I had a lot of dreams.” Richardson said.
Richardson said he remembered being excited for his first day on Easter vacation on the day of the incident. From his backyard, he saw a big group of boys in Central Park and decided to approach them out of sheer curiosity. That night, Richardson witnessed several different people being assaulted.
“That day, I went from being happy to the end of the night, I felt like I was in a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from,” Richardson said.
Richardson was taken into custody along with a group of several other kids over reports of attacks on bicyclists and other pedestrians in the park that night, according to the BBC article. At the same time of these attacks, a jogger, Trisha Meili, was raped and nearly murdered. Richardson and the others, who weren’t even aware of this crime, were chosen as suspects and subjected to police coercion. The Central Park Five, as they were dubbed, offered involuntary confessions.
“I thought my life was over,” Richardson said. “I went from not having police contact whatsoever to experiencing 36 hours of interrogation without parental guidance, without shelter.”
Despite no evidence proving the allegations by the NYPD, Richardson was falsely convicted and served seven years. The case garnered national attention and led to widespread public outcry at the injustice being exposed in the legal system, according to the BBC article.
“What the detectives hid and that people didn’t know is that there was a lot of coercion for three days,” Richardson said. “There were times when the detectives physically abused us. In our faces, they were calling [us] names and words that were not appropriate.”
In addition to being condemned, the Exonerated Five were subject to the savagery of paparazzi, according to the New York Times. Richardson said he and the other victims were vilified in the media from the moment they were seen as suspects, even though the media was violating laws against their status as minors.
“We were prejudged. They didn’t know my character and they didn’t know that I grew up in a family full of loving women. I never had a criminal record or even looked frightened to anyone,” Richardson said.
Even though Richardson endured this tremendous adversity, he said he found a need to shed light on his side of the story and bring awareness to change the dynamics of justice towards people of color.
“It's painful, but it's necessary,” Richardson said. “What was done to us was inhumane, but it’s necessary to see and stop the process of another ‘Central Park Five’ occurring.”
Although Richardson seeks to motivate people through his speeches, he admits that he has been suffering from PTSD for the past 33 years. He said mental health has been a serious issue for him and it's a continuous journey of healing.
“Sometimes I might cry in the middle of the night, still to this day. When I see that happen in the press, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor—these things hurt me,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he was forcefully put in a position to fight for his life, but now he’s committed to fighting for the lives of people of color in the country because he believes racial inequality is still highly prevalent.
Richardson is now working with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization in New York helping wrongly convicted felons, where one of his goals is to improve the interrogation process, particularly involving minors.
“I know there are times, someone else is getting killed. We have to channel that anger and do something about it. Not just a conversation, but go one step ahead and show action,” Richardson said. “One thing society is afraid of is intellect, and that’s a very powerful tool they can’t change.