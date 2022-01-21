After less than a week into the spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — amid strained hospital capacity in Lancaster County and a surge in UNL COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant — some students are skeptical of the new year.
Lancaster County reported four new deaths and 133 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The influx of students returning to campus has also led to record case counts, according to the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard, with 511 positive cases reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18, an all-time high since data collection began on Aug. 12, 2020.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communication and marketing officer, said the overall positivity rate on campus is roughly 10%, but the positivity rate is higher among residence halls and Greek houses. Students living on-campus will be required to test again for COVID-19 next week.
Fiddelke said that if the administration was more concerned about the high positivity rates in residence halls and Greek houses that there would be more measures than just asking those populations to test again.
"We, at this point in the pandemic, know what are the smart ways to protect yourself. It was wonderful when we all let our guard down for a little bit, but this isn't the time. You need to step up, keep it up and be really, really vigilant,” Fiddelke said. “We hope that this particular stretch with Omicron, as intensive as it is, is short lived and we get through it in a way that keeps our community safe.”
Being back on campus feels odd considering the increase of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln, according to Kaitlin Kadavy, a sophomore broadcasting major. Holding in-person classes while the Omicron and Delta variants continue to increase infections is a strange risk to put students, staff and visitors in, she said.
“The mask mandate on campus isn’t even followed by a good chunk of the school, making some of these ‘COVID-19 precautions’ feel like a joke,” Kadavy said in a text.
Mia Toigo, a freshman civil engineering major, also pointed out that required masks and testing aren’t fully effective in combating the initial spike in cases as individuals return to campus.
With new variants starting to spread across the United States there are new concerns of whether cloth masks are able to protect individuals from the Omicron variant. Researchers are now suggesting that N95 and KN95 are better options than cloth masks at reducing risk of contracting the Omicron variant.
Morgan Buhr, a sophomore psychology major, said she is happy to be back on campus, but is also concerned about her off-campus employment as she cannot afford to take time off of work if she were to contract COVID-19.
“I know a lot of people that would probably not get tested if they were to feel a little sick, which is scary as you never know the types of people in your classes,” Buhr said. “No matter how safe you feel and how safe you are — whether that is being vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing your mask — the chance of contracting COVID still exists.”
Even with the risk of contracting COVID-19, some students, like Aaron Vrbka, a sophomore secondary education major, are still happy to be in person surrounded by their peers.
“Honestly, I’m pretty thankful that we’re in person and on campus, because completing online classes took me to a dark place at times and was a little lonely,” Vrbka said. “Granted, there are times where I’m a little alarmed, but I know UNL will do the most to keep us safe. So I’m just very thankful to be here.”
Zach Wendling contributed to the reporting of this article.