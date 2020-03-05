Students in the College of Arts and Sciences have the chance to make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s biggest college feel smaller with events during the fourth annual CAS Week.
The week is hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences Student Advisory Board. Events so far have consisted of a scavenger hunt on Monday, a meet and greet with the new dean of the college and an opportunity for professional headshots, on Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be a faculty and staff appreciation event in Andrews Hall, and on Friday the week will conclude with a fingerprint mural and toiletry drive for the Lincoln Friendship Home.
This is the fourth annual CAS Week, and, according to advisory board member and junior political science major Anthony Budell, CASSAB is experimenting with ways to make it more interactive between students and faculty. The goal is to build a better community within the college, which Budell said is hard due to the college’s size.
CASSAB adviser Tony Lazarowicz said he hopes the events can help the college build an identity.
“I think a lot of times with students in our college, they see themselves as a part of a major, and they really embrace that identity as a major in X, Y or Z,” he said. “What we really are trying to do is to build that college identity to say, ‘I am part of the College of Arts and Sciences.’”
Budell said he hopes the rest of the week’s events continue bringing the college together.
“I really just hope that, honestly, students have a good time,” he said. “I want them to be able to connect with the faculty better and, overall, just connect with each other better and recognize what a blessing the college is as a whole.”
Lazarowicz said he believes if students buy into the identity of the college itself, it will pay off after college.
“When we embrace the college identity as opposed to a major identity, it just helps you understand that you're part of something bigger than just what your major is,” he said. “If you were to go and look at a resume, your major really only encompasses one line of your resume. So, you want to be able to articulate the value of your overall degree, and that overall college, not just one particular aspect of yourself.”
This week can be instrumental to students looking to find a deeper connection with the college, according to Lazarowicz, who said the events are designed to show students the benefits of CASSAB and different resources within the college.
“It's not just about the events, but it's also about helping students recognize who the people are here that really are able to shape their experience,” Lazarowicz said. “Our Student Advisory Board is doing a lot for the students, whether it's promoting opportunities for all the recognized student organizations in our college or serving in an advisory capacity on different boards within our college.”
Budell said he hopes the events this week can help students embody everything the CAS experience is about.
“College isn't just a place where you come to become fully an expert in one area but where you have a wide range of knowledge and become just a better citizen of the world,” he said. “And I do think College of Arts and Sciences just totally represents that opportunity for students.”