Outside the Nebraska Union and Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, sorority rush week had women across campus screaming and Party at the Union caused a commotion among students who had missed their dear old Nebraska community. Inside the multicultural center, students, faculty and staff of color joined together in hugs and lively conversation to welcome newcomers for the first annual “BIPOC Welcome Reception.”
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Multicultural Greek Council and National Pan-Hellenic Council partnered with the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color, Multicultural Professionals Network and Office of Graduate Studies to put on the event and reach out to anyone interested in joining a multicultural sorority or fraternity.
Catherine Wilson, chair of the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color and an associate professor of law; Letty Garcia, a career advisor for University Career Services and a chair for MPN, and Kenji Madison, an assistant director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and a well-being coach for Big Red Resilience & Well-Being, welcomed attendees and reminded them to take advantage of the hopefully normal year ahead.
Wilson, Garcia and Madison highlighted those who helped get the event started, with Wilson emphasizing how she wanted this event to become an annual event.
Madison told students he did not want to get any zoom invites this year and hoped to see everyone in person for meetings.
“Everyone take a look around,” Madison said. “What I like to say is that everyone who you see here is a resource for you. They're an advocate for you, right? Indeed, we all want you to feel safe here on this campus, which is what this is all about. Everyone here is welcome to be here, to have the same opportunity, so be welcoming.”
The Multicultural Greek Council started this idea to get all of the sororities and fraternities together, to make more connections with each other and welcome them into communities who might have similar backgrounds, according to Derrick Gulley Jr., program coordinator for the LGBTQA+ and Women’s Centers.
“This event is for faculty, staff and students, really emphasizing, creating space for communities of color that is open to all, and we have a true diverse representation of students attending,” Gulley said. “It's so important to create spaces for communities of color where they can come and have a sense of belonging, especially at a predominantly white institution like here now.”
The event was filled with old and new friends of different multicultural backgrounds and of different ages. Edwin Mendez-Rodriguez, a fourth-year management major in Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, said he was most excited to branch out with people and converse with new and old friends with common backgrounds.
“I know a big emphasis is just trying to put our names out there just because a lot of people don't know that Multicultural Greek systems exist and especially here in Nebraska, and so just being here and welcoming people, every background and race and things is very helpful,” Mendez-Rodriguez said. “And for us, it's good because we get to meet new friends and people and we get to see our old friends as well that we haven't seen, because of the pandemic.”
Students like Karina Pedroza, a sophomore psychology major, had missed out on chances to meet similar people in person last year because of COVID-19. Pedroza said she attended because she wanted to see what the multicultural center has to offer and interact with more people of color at as many events as she could in the first week on campus.
Wilson said there will be other events for people of color in the first week of school, including a reception hosted by the chancellor’s commission on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Wick Alumni Center with keynote speaker Lawrence Chatters. The Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services will also host two events on Friday for networking and getting to know the Gaughan Center Hall of Fame, which contains alumni making a name for the university.
The event became all about family, Gulley said. A student brought their mother, father and brother, and he said what originally was just an event for students, faculty and staff became so much more as people bonded through conversation and talked over BINGO cards and refreshments.
“Coming into a space where there are a ton of people that look very similar to you or you can relate to on a cultural level is so important, especially for our students,” Gulley said.