The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Sunday it will host its third on-campus clinic on May 11 for Huskers to receive their second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic, designed for those who received their first Pfizer dose on April 20, will be in the Coliseum from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will email individuals alerting them of their assigned appointment.
If students are in need of an extension for their on-campus accommodations to receive the second dose, they can contact COVID19@unl.edu to extend their housing at no cost.
The university previously announced a second vaccine clinic will occur at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday; the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
The J&J clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through the last appointment. Students, faculty or staff interested must pre-register with the health department and select an appointment time.
Chancellor Ronnie Green encouraged all UNL community members in an April 15 announcement to get a COVID-19 vaccine for individual protection and to protect the UNL community. He called it “the single most important step any of us can take” against the virus.
“The more people within our UNL community who are vaccinated, the more quickly we can return to more pre-pandemic opportunities on our campus,” Green said in the announcement. “As a scientist and your chancellor — I highly recommend you take advantage of this opportunity to help keep yourself, and all of us, safe.”