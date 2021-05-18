The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday the county’s mask mandate will end Friday following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, announced the new mask recommendations on Thursday, which said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings, according to The New York Times. Individuals are still required to follow local guidance.
While Lancaster County’s mask requirement will no longer be enforced beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue to require face coverings unless a policy change is made before then.
UNL began requiring masks on July 17, 2020, but Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communication and marketing officer, said in an email the university does not have any changes to announce to its policies at this time.
Businesses, like UNL, are able to require masks even as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department updates its guidance, Lopez said. Individuals must abide by those standards.
After a pandemic response based on data, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised residents and workers who have stepped up to make the new change possible.
“The people of Lincoln and Lancaster County have demonstrated great resilience and a deep commitment to protecting one another through vaccination and preventive action,” she said. “Because of this, we are able today to reach a historic moment in our community’s pandemic story.”
Unvaccinated individuals and those in some professions in Lancaster County — like employees of barber shops, spas and massage parlors when working with clients due to close contact — are still recommended to wear masks, health director Pat Lopez said during a weekly briefing.
Some individuals may want to continue wearing masks, too, which Lopez said is expected.
Variants have been identified in the county, but are not having a large impact, and the county is “winning the race between infections and injections,” according to Lopez. Still, she and Gaylor Baird encouraged individuals to get vaccinated if they have not.
Vaccines are now available for all residents age 12 and older in Lancaster County.
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 Risk Dial also shifted to green Tuesday to indicate a minimal and controlled spread of COVID-19 and low risk of transmission, according to Lopez.
“At this level, people in the community may resume a more normal life,” she said.
The city will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 briefings, and Tuesday's conference was the last planned. Health officials will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, Gaylor Baird said.
Though the new health guidance represents a new shift in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaylor Baird said pandemic response efforts are ongoing.
“As we continue to move forward into a future that looks brighter each day, our masks may fall by the wayside, but let’s not cast aside our care and compassion for one another,” she said. “Let’s continue to offer each other the strength, support, grace and kindness that’s seen us through to this moment.”