Charles Stoltenow, the current assistant director of extension for agriculture and natural resources at North Dakota State University, has been named the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension.
Stoltenow’s hiring culminates a national search, and he was one of two candidates interviewed on campus this fall, according to Nebraska Today. Stoltenow will assume his position on January 1, 2021, and succeeds Chuck Hibberd in the role. Dave Varner, interim dean and director, will return to his position as associate dean.
“After watching Dr. Stoltenow visit with community leaders and extension professionals across Nebraska,” said Mike Boehm, NU Vice President and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, “it is clear that he truly understands the importance of county-based extension and the value it brings to producers and families across the state.”
Nebraska Extension reaches out to Nebraskans in all 93 counties to provide university expertise to community members from all walks of life, according to the program’s website. Extension programming includes information about beef production, agricultural economics, irrigation, early childhood development, rural prosperity, and the 4-H program.
Formerly an equine veterinarian in private practice and an epidemiologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Department of Health, Stoltenow has degrees from NDSU and Iowa State University.