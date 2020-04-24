University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green told campus leaders on Friday that the university intends to hold classes on campus in the fall.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that Green announced his intentions in a Zoom “town-hall” meeting, saying that the fall semester will be unusual and that changes may be made to allow for social distancing in large classes.
Potential adjustments Green mentioned include reduced class sizes, altered schedules and larger class venues. OWH sources said Green has brought up similar ideas in other meetings with campus representatives.
While it’s still unclear whether the entire NU system will have on-campus classes in the fall, both NU and UNL are expected to make further announcements on Monday.