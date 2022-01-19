University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green reflected on the fall 2021 semester in a podcast from The Daily Nebraskan, including in-depth conversations on COVID-19, sexual misconduct and racial inequalities.
In the 65-minute Campus Conversations episode hosted by the DN’s news editors released Tuesday, Green recounted his personal COVID-19 infection and the university’s approach to the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
Green also outlined how UNL will continue to provide guidance for the community and what factors may cause a change in course delivery, including the possibility of moving online.
“We have done, I think, a very good and effective job as an institution of presenting those risks to describing what those risks are to applying the best mitigation strategies we can for a community like ours and of our size and to communicate that as effectively and consistently as we can,” Green said in the podcast.
Chancellor Green talked about his appreciation for the “passion and the voice of our students” who spoke out against sexual misconduct following an allegation of sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity after just the first day of the fall 2021 semester.
Green addressed the progress of each action step he raised at a Sept. 1 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska meeting. As a former fraternity member and active Greek member, the chancellor also reflected on his time in Greek life and what he hopes to achieve from a planned Greek summit in February.
“I think we all understand, and I've said this multiple times, that sexual misconduct is a tragedy in its own right,” he said. “None of us want to see that happen, it should not happen. It's a violation of the rights of individuals that are affected by it. And we would hope to see that minimized on our campus and in our community on a regular basis.”
As UNL continues implementing the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity Commitment to Action — a plan with around 33 commitments that resulted from more than a year’s worth of conversations to address shortcomings on campus — Green forecasted what students can expect through the implementation of the plan.
The commitment received considerable criticism in the fall semester immediately after its release in mid-November 2021, including calls from three University of Nebraska regents for the plan’s end and from two state senators for Green’s resignation. Some administrators, faculty, staff and student leaders have instead expressed their support for the plan.
“The next six month period ahead of us here in the spring term and the rest of this academic year, quote unquote, is going to be very important in helping frame how to move to the implementation of many of those steps moving forward,” Green said.
Green also provided an update on the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan — a five-year plan reaching midpoint in 2022 — and his hopes for 2022 and beyond.
“What we do here at the University of Nebraska, as a major institution of higher education, and what we do with our students, what we do with our research, what we do with our outreach of that education and research as a land-grant university,” Green said, “has never been more important in 153 years than it is this year.”
To listen to the full podcast and for a transcript of the episode, click here.
Campus Conversations is produced by The Daily Nebraskan’s news editors and includes conversations with guests on the news impacting UNL students.
Senior news editor Zach Wendling and assistant news editors Carly Jahn and Nick McConnell co-hosted this podcast episode.