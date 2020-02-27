University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green updated campus on protection from coronavirus.
According to the update, international travel is the area with the most immediate impact. Based on advisories from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Center for Disease Control, NU policy is currently restricting students, faculty and staff from traveling to the China mainland and South Korea, with restrictions of travel to Mongolia for students. All UNL study-abroad programs to these areas for the Spring and Summer have been cancelled. There is a possibility of future restrictions in Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.
“I want to reiterate that there are currently no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those transported to the containment units at UNMC,” Green said in his statement. “If this were to change, we will immediately communicate with our UNL community.”
Students who believe they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to contact the University Health Center.