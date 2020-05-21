On Thursday, May 21, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green updated UNL’s COVID-19 measures.
Green stated UNL will no longer limit access to campus buildings to only those who are required to be there starting June 1. Individuals will no longer be required to possess a letter of authorization to be on campus.
Additionally, Green announced the reopening of campus facilities. For Nebraska Unions, the University Bookstore will open on June 8 with limited hours. The 24-hour computer lab in the Nebraska Union on City Campus will also open on June 8.
Also, Mabel Lee Field and tennis courts will open on June 1. The Campus Recreation Center, Outdoor Adventures Center and Recreation & Wellness Center will open June 15 with limited hours and services along with social distancing restrictions.
As for health measures, Green advises everyone to continue practicing good hygiene. Hand sanitizer stations will be strategically placed throughout campus to supplement hand-washing.
The University Health Center will remain open with its normal summer hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will offer both telemedicine and in-person care.
Previous measures still remain in place. Summer courses will be taught remotely, university-sponsored travel is prohibited until at least June 30 and summer study abroad programs are canceled.
Furthermore, Green announced there will be no merit-based salary increases from any funds for fiscal year 2020-21 to help decrease the need for programmatic or staffing cuts. However, promotional increases will be awarded.
The announcement also provides guidance on the operational impacts to the campus environment through multiple key principles including the health and safety of the UNL community along with visitors and the city of Lincoln.
“I have continued to be inspired as I have watched you rally through this adversity,” Green said in the announcement. “Thank you for your patience, your creativity and your perseverance. Together, we will come through this stronger than ever.”