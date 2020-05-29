The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will begin fall classes remotely on Monday, Aug. 17 and transition into in-person instruction on Monday, Aug. 24, according to an email Chancellor Ronnie Green sent to the UNL community.
The fall semester will end before Thanksgiving, and students will not have Labor Day off nor a Fall break, with finals taking place Nov. 21-25. This will reduce the opportunity for travel and the chance of continued spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the email.
The email also states that the altered schedule allows for more flexibility in the case that there is a resurgence of the coronavirus this fall.
Due to the early conclusion of the fall semester, UNL will be offering a new remote Fall Mini Session from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 with additional courses to augment students’ learning experience, according to the email.