University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green released new information from the office of chancellor on Thursday afternoon regarding the remainder of summer and the upcoming fall semester.
In Green’s message, he shared the Guiding Framework that the Forward to Fall committee released earlier today. The Framework states that while they will prioritize in-person instruction, research and engagement, they will focus on the health practices that are and will be utilized as students and staff return to campus. The university and Green recognize that many students will have limited access to technology that may be necessary for classes, as well as that the campus and classrooms will need to undergo necessary changes.
The health practices will include physical distancing of at least six feet between occupants by rearranging desks to maximize space between students. The framework also includes reducing instructional space capacity to about 30%, which may require specific technology for instructional needs.
In addition to changes in the classroom, the guide also provided details regarding new policies for housing, dining, student life and campus events. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has also developed a 1-Check COVID-19 screening app that the university encourages everyone on campus to utilize. Testing with the state and county health organizations will all be available for those on campus who present symptoms to ensure contact tracing is available.
For July 1 to July 31, the university will follow these guidelines as the city of Lincoln is currently at Yellow on the COVID risk dial, meaning there is a moderate risk for the spread of the virus. Social distancing of six feet and face mask use are both recommended. Remote working will continue to be encouraged and university-sponsored domestic and international travel will continue to be prohibited.
Campus facilities will begin to open or increase services throughout the month of July. The Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union will reopen to the public on July 1 with limited hours. Starbucks on both locations will also open on July 1, with other vendors likely to resume activity. The Adele Coryell Hall Learning Commons will also open to UNL cardholders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays, as of July 6. The Schmid Law Library will remain closed to in-person visits.
Campus recreation will continue to stay open with limited hours. Summer Husker Kids and Huskers Adventures day camps are expected to occur in July.
The Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center will remain closed through the month of July into Aug. 3 to the public. State Museum, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Sheldon Museum of Art and International Quilt Museum will continue to remain closed to the public for the month of July while providing digital programming.
Green has also announced that the August commencement ceremony will be postponed as the May ceremony was. Students can expect a virtual celebration and gift boxes including a complimentary mortarboard, tassel and Husker-themed souvenirs. Graduates will be invited to an in-person commencement ceremony later on.