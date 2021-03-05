Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Friday the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s continued commitment to in-person experiences for the Fall 2021 Semester.
While many unknowns still exist, Green said university officials expect UNL community members to all have been afforded an opportunity to get vaccinated by mid-August, which will allow classrooms to return to full capacity and for more in-person classes and research.
“Our commitment to an in-person campus experience continues, and we are working to be as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by Fall,” Green said.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is in the process of vaccinating educators, and once completion is verified, Green said university officials expect to be able to lift the prohibition on university sponsored travel.
The level of COVID testing and personal protective measures, including whether face coverings will be required, the UNL community must follow will be determined closer to the fall semester based on local conditions and in consultation with local public health officials, according to the announcement.
Traditional asynchronous courses, or those that were found to be better conducted online, will continue, and web conferencing courses will be rare.
Many restrictions on Dining services will be lifted at the end of the spring semester and will continue into the fall while still following local health measures. Isolation housing for students who test positive for COVID-19 will continue to be offered on an as-needed basis.
Restrictions on university facilities, including the Nebraska Unions, Lied Center for Performing Arts and Libraries, will be lifted as directed health measures allow.
Plans will be adjusted if there is an increased threat of COVID-19 transmission as a result of these measures.
“We are still in the early planning stages and we are providing this information to begin to give a sense of what to expect as a Husker this Fall,” Green said.