The Committee for Fee Allocations presented allocation recommendations for the 2022 fiscal year to the community of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at a town hall on Thursday night.
CFA chair Jacob Gideon hosted the meeting, which was via Zoom on Thursday, March 11. CFA administers the recommendations for the allocation of University Program and Facilities Fees, also known as student fees. These recommendations are made to the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.
There are two groups of fund users, Fund A and Fund B. Fund A users include the Lied Center for Performing Arts, The Daily Nebraskan, The DailyER, University Program Council and ASUN. Fund B includes the Nebraska Unions, Campus Recreation, the ASUN Student Readership Program, Parking & Transit Services and the University Health Center.
UPC Nebraska requested a decreased budget of $281,657 for the 2022 fiscal year, which is a 1% decrease from the previous amount of $284,095. CFA recommended to allocate the full amount.
Questions arose around UPC’s activities in the past year, where the budget was allocated, types of events hosted and the number of attendees at these events.
UPC Nebraska fund users Karen Wills and An Dang said much of the money allocated is used for the Homecoming Concert and other in-person events, but due to the pandemic, UPC has been finding cheaper options. Much of the previous year’s funds were used to organize other programs, like providing famous presenters for entertainment programs and improving diverse education.
Cameron Collier, junior political science major at UNL and committee chair of the ASUN Government Liaison Committee, asked for clarification on UPC Nebraska providing diverse education. Wills explained UPC Nebraska promotes both diversity and education through bringing famous guests from various backgrounds to provide informational presentations.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts requested $210,000, but the subcommittee recommended allocating $218,400, a 4% increase from the previous year, to support the Arts for All program, which offers free tickets to students.
“They have shown that over time, students have been coming to the Lied,” subcommittee member Brock Calamari said. “In the last two years, before the pandemic, they have gotten over 11,000 students, and it’s been an obvious upward trend.”
ASUN requested a budget of $535,929, an increase of $16,697 from the 2021 fiscal year, and the subcommittee recommended to allocate the full amount requested. The increase in budget is due to necessary changes for employee benefits and salaries, according to subcommittee member Jessica Stump.
“We appreciate all of ASUN’s efforts to offer resources to all students on campus and their dedication to transparency and appropriate usage is apparent in their budget request,” Stump said.
Campus Recreation requested $8,432,311 for the 2021-2022 budget, and the subcommittee recommended to grant the full amount. This is a $101,610 increase from the previous year.
The majority of the funds will be directed toward administration, employee and office expenses, according to the report from the subcommittee members. An amount of $5,000 will be dedicated to sports clubs contracted services to support students focusing on sports, according to the subcommittee report.
The Nebraska Unions requested $5,043,508, and the subcommittee recommended the full requested amount. This is a $110,464, or a 2.2%, increase. The increase was recommended as a result of the losses the unions faced during the pandemic and how much it contributes to the campus experience, employment and dining, according to the subcommittee report.
The Daily Nebraskan and The DailyER requested the same budgets as the 2021 fiscal year, and the subcommittee recommended these same amounts.
The University Health Center requested the same amount as the previous year, and the subcommittee recommended the full amount. The budget is also intended for services including Counseling and Psychological Services and Big Red Resilience & Well-being.
Parking & Transit Services requested a decrease for their 2022 fiscal year budget, for a total of $1,164,107. There was an overall decrease in the buses used across all campuses, according to the subcommittee report.
CFA will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 for a final meeting and vote on the budget allocations.