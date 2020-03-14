The University of Nebraska system will offer up to 80 hours of emergency administrative paid leave in response to COVID-19, according to an email from NU President Ted Carter.
The paid leave is available to all NU employees who are in self-quarantine, need to provide care to family members or take time off for other reasons related to the pandemic. The policy will be evaluated as needed in the coming weeks, according to Carter.
Part-time staff will receive a portion of their pay for the time they would normally be scheduled to work, according to the email.
Carter said he understands not every job can be performed at home but encouraged supervisors and employees to work to develop an alternative plan if possible and remain flexible. Absences related to COVID-19 are will be considered authorized and excused.
Employees are not required to obtain a doctor’s note to request time off, but they will need a doctor’s release to return to work if employees develop an illness or are quarantined because of COVID-19. Carter said the NU system’s health plan will cover COVID-19 testing if it is medically warranted.
Carter also said faculty, staff and students are encouraged to take advantage of campus counseling services to handle any stress or concerns related to COVID-19. He encouraged employees to check the COVID-19 Task Force’s website for updated information.
“My hope is that the option of emergency administrative leave gives you additional peace of mind as you care for your families, protect your health and continue to deliver on the vital mission of the University of Nebraska,” Carter said. “Our bottom line is that no employee should find themselves at a disadvantage because of this global pandemic.”