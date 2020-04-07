University of Nebraska President Ted Carter issued a stay-at-home order for NU even though Gov. Pete Ricketts has not issued that order for the state.
In an email sent to employees Tuesday, Carter said each university is closed to everyone except employees who have been deemed essential. The order begins April 8 and is expected to last for at least two weeks at this time.
Employees will know if they are essential if they receive a letter signed by their respective chancellor or Carter telling them to report to their job on campus The list will likely include housing, dining and health care personnel and public safety officers. Those not deemed essential will be allowed to come to campus until the end of day Friday to gather any items they will need to work remotely.
“The more we do now to flatten the curve, the sooner we can all get back to our more traditional routines of working and learning,” Carter said in the announcement. “Thank you for your ongoing commitment to the health and safety of the University of Nebraska family and the communities we serve.”