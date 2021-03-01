The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the Spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Monday.
Commencement ceremonies were held for 2020 spring, summer and fall semesters virtually. The May ceremonies will be the first in-person graduations since December 2019.
Nebraska College of Law and graduate program commencements will take place on May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.
Undergraduate commencements will be on May 8 at Memorial Stadium in two groups for physical distancing at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. If inclement weather interferes, undergraduate ceremonies will be rescheduled to May 9.
Undergraduate students from the following colleges are part of the first commencement: colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Business, Journalism and Mass Communications, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts and University of Nebraska Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service.
Undergraduate students from the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Human Sciences and Engineering are slotted for the second group.
Guests must have a ticket to attend the ceremonies, which will be free of charge, though specific details on the number of guests per student and the ticketing process will be released at a later date.
The May ceremonies will not include any students who received their degrees in 2020, though university officials are still looking for opportunities for these students to have an in-person commencement in the future.
“I am very excited that our UNL graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and have their families there with them to celebrate this incredible milestone in their lives,” Green said. “Commencement at UNL is a very special tradition, made even more special this year by being able to celebrate in such an iconic Husker setting.”