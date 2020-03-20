The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Children’s Center will close indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19, according to an email from interim vice chancellor of Student Affairs Laurie Bellows.
The Children’s Center will close indefinitely starting Friday at 5 p.m. Bellows said it would be closed to promote safety and health.
The Children’s Center, located on City Campus, provides child care year-round for students, faculty, staff and the Lincoln community. The center takes care of children aged six weeks to 5 years old, according to the website.
“Our grit through this difficult time defines who we are as Huskers,” Bellows said in the email. “We’ll emerge stronger, nimbler and more prepared to take on anything.”