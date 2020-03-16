University of Nebraska-Lincoln students living in a University Housing facility who check out of their room before March 24 are eligible to receive a 60% prorated refund of room and board costs, according to a statement Monday.
Starting March 30, all classes will be taught remotely, and students are encouraged to return to their permanent place of residence, according to the statement sent by interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows.
Bellows said students unable to return home due to work, other commitments or the inability to do so will continue to be supported by University Housing and Dining Services.
Beginning Tuesday, all dining center meals will be served in take-out containers, and eating in the dining centers will not be allowed, according to the University Housing website. There will be no change to Husker Heroes or Herbie’s Markets, which are already considered to-go venues.
Students are encouraged to inform Housing of their decision to stay or return home as soon as possible so Housing can plan to support students accordingly, according to the statement. Students who do not notify Housing of their decision by or move out after March 24 will receive a refund in accordance with the remaining time in the semester, according to Bellows’s email.
Students in residence halls have already received guidance on how to checkout if they choose to do so, and more information on how to request the refund will be provided by University Housing in the future.
No refund for tuition and fees will be granted, Bellows said, because learning will now be done remotely.
“I continue to be impressed by the way our entire community is coming together to meet this major challenge,” Bellows said in the email. “Thank you again for your cooperation and collaboration as we undertake the unprecedented task of working together to keep each other safe and healthy.”
This article was modified at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, to include information about updates to University Dining Services.