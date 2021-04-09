The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met Friday to approve steps toward divestment and specify rights for NU employees at its first in-person meeting of the semester.
The regents approved all addendums presented to the board.
This included respective policy and bylaw changes related to investment decisions and employee responsibilities, the elimination of medieval and Renaissance studies in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a $12 million construction budget increase for Kiewit Hall at UNL.
The regents are now able to make investment decisions based on environmental, social and governance criteria.
This means investments controlled by the regents could be altered and be invested only in organizations that have a sustainability plan By 2025, no board-controlled investments are planned to be in companies without such a plan.
The board also approved bylaws related to the rights and responsibility of professional staff. Many members said this was long overdue.
These bylaws will change the process of administrative leave and add due process rights, according to the meeting agenda.
Many UNL students spoke before the board, demanding NU divest from fossil fuels. The students held signs in protest of fossil fuels and the use of companies without clean energy.
“We can’t keep teaching climate change then continue to support companies who don’t practice clean energy,” Anna Krause, a senior history major.
Cameron Raszler, a senior civil engineering major, expressed his support for divestment. He mentioned the civil responsibility of the university and a petition in support with more than 600 signatures.
District 8 regent Barbara Weitz said she supports divestment and was glad to see the amount of students supporting it.
“I was proud of the student advocacy,” she said. “I was proud of the way the process was done. I really felt like if we could do more collaboration with students as a board, I think it would be a wonderful way to approach a lot of topics. I am just very pleased with the outcome.”
NU President Ted Carter spoke in support of the students and their advocacy.
”We have been listening,” Carter said. “We’re not done. There will be ongoing dialogue on sustainability and our commitment has only grown stronger. We will continue to be transparent.”
Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers updated the board on growth of budgets and funds across Nebraska and the impact of the university.
“We see the political discord and the things that can take us away,” Hilgers said. “We have faced challenges, but I am here to report to you the institution is ready to be a partner in change. Quality people are what we need. We are on the cusp of setting the vision for the whole state of Nebraska as we pursue the truth.”
The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for June 25.