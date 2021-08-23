This story was updated at 11:55 a.m. with an update on the situation being resolved.
Within the first few hours of the new fall semester, internet outages have been reported across the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and other University of Nebraska Campuses, which have since been resolved.
At 11:46 a.m., Information Technology Services released an update saying the issue “has been mitigated and connection failures are reducing.” ITS will continue to monitor the situation.
The issue, first reported by ITS at 9:55 a.m. Monday, concerned high volumes of people trying to connect to UNL’s Wi-Fi — eduroam — leading to connection issues.
“We continue to receive reports of devices being unable to connect to eduroam. Most devices appear to eventually connect, but we are investigating the root cause related to the increased load on the system with the start of the fall semester,” ITS said in an update at 10:23 a.m..
While the issue is mostly affecting UNL, there are also reports of issues occurring at University of Nebraska Omaha and University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to a tweet from Status Nebraska.
The Daily Nebraskan has reached out to the university for comment.
This is a developing story.