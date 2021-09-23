Students are often told to be as involved as possible in high school, but with a heightened focus on academics in college, involvement can mean different things for each student.
With hundreds of recognized student organizations and other ways to get involved at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus — from squirrel watching with Nebraskans for the Upgraded Treatment of Squirrels to the Aerospace Club and multiple a cappella groups — there is bound to be something for all of UNL’s almost 25,000 students.
“It is a psychological need that we need to feel connected to a group for our well-being and to feel satisfied in life.” Connie Boehm, the director of Big Red Resilience & Well-being, said in an email.
But while involvement can be a healthy outlet for students, both Boehm and Veronica Riepe, the director of Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement, agreed that balancing those responsibilities with coursework and mental health is important.
Riepe said there are a number of benefits to being involved, including the opportunity to meet new people, connect with others who have the same passions and learn valuable life skills along the way.
“We know that we learn so much, and we benefit when we are around other people,” Riepe said.
At least some involvement is crucial to a student’s happiness and success, according to Boehm and Riepe
“Connectedness is more important than any other factor in preventing suicide,” Boehm said in an email. “Developing strong relationships is better for your health than improving your diet or going to the gym!”
Riepe said SLICE encourages students to find at least two involvements outside of the classroom.
“Ideally one is related to your major, and the other would be something that is just for fun,” Riepe said.
Boehm said everyone has a different limit when it comes to involvement, which each person should acknowledge.
Boehm also stressed the importance of doing a well-being assessment, as well as setting several boundaries to keep home, work and school life separated. Taking small steps, such as using Sunday as a break day, creating a set stop time for schoolwork or categorizing parts of each day are easy ways to stay focused and engaged, according to Boehm.
“Feeling connected and belonging is the strongest predictor of happiness.” Boehm said in an email.
Riepe said many students in high school were often fully scheduled for an entire day, and some students might still be programmed for that in college. Others find they have too much time and could do more activities.
“If your priority at the end of the day is your clubs, and academic work is secondary, you might need to flip those around,” Riepe said. “If you feel like you are running ragged, then you probably are ragged.”