University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with Meals Only contracts are eligible for a refund from University Housing, according to an email Wednesday.
The cancellation must be completed between March 12 and March 24 and will give students a 60% refund of their remaining meals for the semester. The contract will be cancelled immediately upon filling out the necessary form, but refunds could take up to one month to process.
The cancellation can be completed via students’ MyRED accounts under the Housing portal’s homepage. The “Housing” page can be found under the “Important Links” section of the MyRED homepage.
This announcement comes less than a week after the cancellation of all in-person university classes and activities due to the spread of COVID-19.