As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Are they going to switch to online once students can't get any refunds or drop classes?”
The answer is no, assuming “they” in this question refers to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln administration responsible for the decision to be on campus.
According to chief communication and marketing officer Deb Fiddelke, many factors play into the decision to switch to remote learning, but tuition is not one of them.
“I would like to dispel any idea that a decision of whether or not to pivot to all remote learning is based on tuition or when students may drop a class,” Fiddelke said in an email. “That is absolutely not true.”
Friday is the last day students can withdraw from a full-length regular academic session course and receive a 25% refund. After Friday, students can withdraw from classes until Oct. 28, but they will not receive a refund for the course.
According to Fiddelke, factors that would be considered in making the decision for remote instruction include limitations on testing, absence of employees needed for campus to operate and COVID-19 case numbers, both on the campus and in the surrounding community.
Fiddelke said UNL works with medical experts, as well as state and local health officials, to determine whether or not it is safe to continue in-person instruction.
At this time, the university does not have plans to move classes online.