In the first revived episode of Campus Conversations, which began in Spring 2019, host Zach Wendling sits down with director of New Student Enrollment Jenni Brost and director of Admissions Abby Freeman to talk about what is being done to support students in their orientation to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
With social distancing guidelines in place, new student enrollment and admissions have had to adapt but remain committed to helping students build a community before venturing to campus in the fall.
