The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of Admissions will host its first-ever online Admitted Students Day following the spread of COVID-19.
Admitted Students Day is a chance for admitted high school seniors who plan to attend UNL to learn about their intended field of study, campus resources and opportunities for students at UNL. The event will take place via Zoom on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., with a GroupMe chat available throughout the duration of the event to mediate any questions or concerns.
According to Director of Admissions Abby Freeman, the Office of Admissions wanted to ensure the event continued in some form.
“For admitted students that are going through this rough and scary time, we didn’t want to remove a touch-point that would help them feel better about coming to Nebraska,” she said.
According to a statement, these students will be able to build a schedule of nine informational sessions, with most sessions lasting 30 minutes and one lasting an hour.
Sessions include virtual tours of both east and city campus, led by current UNL students, and virtual tours of the traditional-style dorms. Students also have the option to speak with a resident assistant about living on campus. The 2020-2021 housing contracts will be discussed as well as how students can utilize the roommate finder.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about and connect with their specific colleges, including the Explore Center, by virtually meeting faculty and students.
The Office of Admissions will host a session discussing the monetary value of UNL, the competitive scholarships the university offers and answer questions pertaining to financial aid.
The event will also feature Freeman and Chancellor Ronnie Green as they address prospective students regarding their future at UNL amid COVID-19.
A discussion that gives the students a brief overview and answers any questions or concerns that may have arisen throughout the day will end the event.
Despite the event moving online, Freeman said the interest from students remains and faculty and campus-wide partners will be working diligently to ensure this online event runs accordingly.
“In a perfect world, students and families would get access to all the sessions they wanted to go to, they would walk away with the information that they needed and would be able to get a sense of the community and the spirit via the Zoom world,” Freeman said. “In a perfect world, [students will] just feel true excitement for what [UNL] is.”