After an unusual year of virtual celebrations and online classes, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2020 graduates are invited back for an in-person commencement ceremony in August.
On Tuesday, the UNL’s Commencement Committee invited last year’s graduates via email to participate in an in-person graduation and walk across the stage the weekend of Aug. 13-14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Interested students must express their interest by June 4, according to the email.
Students will be sent additional reminders until the deadline, according to Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director.
Final details regarding the ceremony will be sent out no later than the week of June 28 to students who express interest, according to the email.
According to an article from Nebraska Today, 2020 graduates who are unable to attend the August commencement will have the opportunity for future in-person graduation celebrations.
In addition, students were reminded that Garth Brooks will perform a live concert during the commencement weekend on Aug. 14 at Memorial Stadium. Graduates looking for tickets can purchase them on Ticketmaster starting Friday.
“Whether you're in Lincoln or have taken your talents somewhere new,” the email stated, “we hope that you will consider joining us back at Dear Old Nebraska U as we celebrate your achievements together.”