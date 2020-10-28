Campus NightLife is hosting the first ever Nightmare on East Campus event Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Nebraska East Union.
The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. An RSVP for the event is not required, but students are strongly encouraged to RSVP so that the event organizers can have an idea of how many students will be attending, according to Reshell Ray, the associate director for programs and event for Student Involvement.
There will be a variety of activities during the event, including bowling, glow golf, mini pumpkin painting, treats and an Instagram costume competition.
Students can come dressed in costume and their pictures will be posted on Instagram where people can vote for the best costume, Ray said. The winner will receive a 40-inch television.
Students will also have the opportunity to check out the new Husker Bowling Center located on East Campus, Ray said.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events are rare on campus. Campus NightLife has already hosted a few events in person this semester, and they continue to take the proper steps to ensure that these events can go on safely, Ray said.
“We have been very successful in hosting events in person, keeping students safe and making sure we follow all the guidelines necessary to keep our students well protected,” Ray said.
The event will be spread out throughout the union so students can safely social distance while attending, and masks are to be worn at all times unless drinking or eating, Ray said.
Ray said that the students working the event will be monitoring attendees to make sure social distancing is practiced while in lines and during the event.
In addition, Ray said the tables where the pumpkin painting is taking place will be sanitized after each usage.
Lilly Nguyen, a graduate assistant and advisor of Campus NightLife, said that workers are reminded of the university’s COVID-19 policies prior to every event so they can make sure the event can be held safely.
Additional measures have been taken to make the event safe, such as having sanitation stations and pre-packaging the pumpkins that students can paint, Nyguen said.
Nyguen believes that it is important for students to continue to have in-person events.
“It is really important for us to have these interactive things because we don’t want our students to be locked up in their dorms because there is only so much you can do in a residence hall,” Ngyuen said.
Nguyen said that students will use their University of Nebraska-Lincoln event pass to enter this event, and refreshments will consist of apple cider and apple bars.
Ngyuen hopes that this event will bring students some sense of normalcy and bring them back to childhood memories.
“We want it to be not a straight up scary theme, but more of a laid back, like when you were younger, Halloween kind of thing,” Nguyen said.