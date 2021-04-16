Brother2Brother is hosting a symposium for University of Nebraska-Lincoln men and nonbinary students to discuss mental health, money management and masculinity.
The event will take place Friday, April 23 from noon to 3 p.m. via Zoom, although Michael Sanders, a sophomore computer science major and the vice president of Brother2Brother, said it is still undecided whether there will be an in-person component.
According to Tamayo Zhou, a graduate student and Brother2Brother coordinator, anybody on campus that identifies as male or nonbinary is allowed to participate in the event, but all attendees must register by 9 a.m. on April 23rd.
Zhou said he encourages students to attend the symposium for the entire duration, but the event will be composed of different parts so students can join whenever.
Brother2Brother is an organization operated through the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services. Sanders said the mission of the group is to build a sense of belonging and community for men of color and people who identify as men of color.
According to Zhou, the symposium will feature guests online to talk about mental health, money management and masculinity.
The meeting will start with a keynote speech from Tyre McDowell Jr., assistant vice chancellor for students affairs. Afterward, Zhou said there will be a discussion session called “Navigating UNL” where student leaders and recently graduated students will share their past experiences at UNL and have a Q&A session.
According to the symposium website, the event will feature David Stevens, a certified financial planner, John Goldrich, a licensed mental health practitioner for UNL Counseling and Psychological Services, and a panel of speakers — Quinna Hogan, an assistant director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Khoi Tran, retention and peer leader coordinator for the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy and Marcus Castro Walker, director of player development for Nebraska Athletics.
Zhou said Goldrich has been invited to talk during the “Mental Health. Self Care, and Why” session about mental health concerns, including anxiety, panic attacks, trauma and aggression.
“We’re first looking at the education and talking about why it matters,” Zhou said. “Looking at masculinity, many people who identify as male, they usually don’t talk about mental health, so I hope it will be a session where people can open up about what they can do to support themselves.”
Sanders said he hopes the session will give people a chance to think outside of the box and find ways to help themselves handle mental health struggles.
“[For] men in general, mental health is really low on the totem pole when it comes to priorities, so we want to bring that a little higher and have an open dialogue about it,” Sanders said. “We want to give them the tools they need to handle it, because many men have mental health issues that get suppressed.”
The session “Money Management Quick Start” will involve strategies on being pragmatic with money, according to Sanders. He said that many men of color, due to generational habits and traits, go through poverty and debt, so he said the symposium will aim at teaching people ways to be financially successful.
The panelists will engage in a moderated discussion about “What is Real Masculinity,” and Sanders said there’s going to be dialogue over what masculinity means to people. He said the symposium will give everyone the opportunity to share their opinions and see perspectives of people with different backgrounds.
“Honestly, we want it to be as open-ended as possible,” Sanders said. “Everybody in the world identifies with masculinity differently. They have different traits and they feel a certain way about masculinity, and that’s what we want to talk about. We want to have a profound and powerful conversation.”
Zhou said that toxic masculinity will also be brought up and how to avoid those behaviors. He said the meeting will discuss what masculinity means to each individual and how to define and differentiate masculinity from its stereotypes.
For more information, Zhou said he is available to answer questions at tamayo.x.zhou@huskers.unl.edu.