Brother George Edward “Jed” Smock arrived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spent Monday afternoon preaching to students about certain topics and supporting his wife’s “Ho No Mo” movement.
Soon enough, he sat in his own foldable chair on a small area of grass just outside the Nebraska Union with hundreds of students passing by those who circled around Smock and others, listening to what they had to say.
This wasn’t Smock’s first trip to Lincoln. Nearly nine years ago, Smock arrived a week with his wife preaching to students about the dangers of a promiscuous life.
Smock has been traveling to different campuses across the country with his wife, Sister Cindy, who has quickly grown famous on TikTok.
“My wife, Cindy, has grown famous for her movement,” Smock said. “Her movement ‘Be a Ho No Mo’ has been growing because it’s more than just being sexual it’s also spiritual and effects those around you. Having multiple partners or being unsinful breaks a family.
Smock has done open-air preachings at college campuses all around the country. He even has a website called The Campus Ministry USA where his work is published.
For this preaching, he arrived on campus and spoke over the course of the afternoon about his wife’s movement along with other topics that were asked by him or by students. On TikTok, Sister Cindy’s has cultivated nearly 360 thousand followers and has racked up 5 million likes throughout her videos.
Although Sister Cindy was not present, Smock was accompanied by two men — who referred to themselves as only Dennis and Gooner — who also shared their thoughts.
For a majority of the preaching, Gooner drew in a crowd while Smock at first sat off to the side.
Goone preached about topics within the realm of religion, science, drugs, politics, sexuality, race and gender.
“One of the forms of pride is this,” he said. “Living your own life. This is something that God does not desire or ratify. He does not want users to be separate. He wants to be in communion and be understanding of others.”
As the number of students present in the crowd surpassed a hundred, Smock eventually entered the circle that had formed around him. Surrounded by a crowd in the small pocket of grass that was there, Smock discussed his wife’s movement along with the topics that Gooner talked about. Dennis also preached later in the afternoon.
“The cross of Jesus Christ is one of the most important things in human history,” Dennis said. “That’s what everything is wrapped up in. God wrapped everything up in Jesus. In Jesus we can know certain things, so rather than questioning everything we can focus down on what really matters.”
Smock was the first to leave the preaching a little after 4 p.m. but assured students he’ll return Tuesday to continue his support for his wife’s movement. Gooner shortly followed and, eventually, Dennis left as well at around 4:30 p.m.
Throughout the preaching, many students contested the trio’s opinions and stances on certain issues. Although most answers weren’t definitive, most students respected the men for coming out and expressing their beliefs.
Smock said he’ll return tomorrow to continue his support of his wife’s movement, but he did not specify when or whether his wife would be present
Jack Sokolik, a senior social science major, said he respects the preachers’ rights to speak on campus, and even if someone doesn’t agree with what they say, they should be respected.
“This country is about freedom of speech, freedom of belief,” Sokolik said. “These guys came out here and decided to speak about this, and if we didn’t allow that then we would be an echo chamber of ourselves.”