The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced that Bob Wilhelm will serve as the interim executive vice chancellor.
Wilhelm will begin his new interim role starting Nov. 20 and will continue to serve as vice chancellor for research and economic development for the duration.
He replaces Elizabeth Spiller, who announced her resignation from that role last month.
“I am grateful for Bob’s willingness to assume this additional leadership role,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement from the university. “I very much look forward to his leadership during this period of transition.”
An internal search is currently underway to hire the next executive vice chancellor. Wilhelm will not be a candidate for the permanent position, the university said. Those interested in applying for the role, can do so until Nov. 19.
The executive vice chancellor is the chief academic officer of the university and reports directly to the chancellor.