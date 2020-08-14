The Big Ten Academic Alliance Online Course Sharing Program gives undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln the chance to take a free, online course at another participating Big Ten university.
For the 2020-2021 academic year, seven Big Ten universities will offer the course sharing program, according to the Big Ten Academic Alliance website. Undergraduate students attending the participating universities can take one online course from another participating Big Ten university for free each semester.
The program aims to help enrich students’ academic experience during educational drawbacks brought on by the coronavirus, according to the alliance.
Patricia Sollars, director of undergraduate education programs, said in an email that Indiana University, Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University, Michigan State University, the University of Maryland, Rutgers University and UNL are participating in the course sharing program to offer students an opportunity to expand the educational opportunities available to them.
Sollars said she identified the courses that UNL will offer this fall, helped to develop the admission and course-selection process for the students at other Big Ten universities and worked on advertising the program toward students.
Each participating university has identified at least six to 10 online courses, with at least 200 available seats for students to register at each institution that will be made available to full-time students enrolled at participating schools, according to Sollars.
“The move toward greater online instruction that the COVID-19 crisis has necessitated has definitely made this program more feasible than it might have been in the past,” Sollars said in an email.
Sollars said eligible students can enroll in one shared course each semester at no cost. However, students will be responsible for purchasing books or other materials required for the course, according to Sollars.
Sollars said the course sharing program offers a wide variety of courses, like Korean Popular Culture and Music of War and Peace at Indiana University or Creating Movie Visual FX Online and Dracula: Facts and Fictions at Rutgers University. Any student has the opportunity to find a course they may be interested in and see the differences in how other universities and their courses operate, she said.
“I think, primarily, it’s the opportunity to expand the reach to beyond what’s currently offered here at UNL,” Sollars said.
Students must remain enrolled as a full-time student at their home university, but the course they select through the course sharing program will not count toward full-time status, according to Sollars.
At UNL, undergraduates are considered full-time students if they enroll in at least 12 credit hours during an academic semester, according to the Office of the University Registrar.
Students who wish to register for more than one course through the course sharing program, whether at the same participating institution or two different universities, will have to pay all costs associated with those courses, according to the alliance.
Students can verify their eligibility by clicking on the university they are attending and submitting an application and course selection form on the alliance’s website. Then, the student will be admitted and enrolled in the course they have selected, but they will not receive credit toward their home university degree, according to UNL’s Transfer Credit Evaluation website.
The deadline for non-UNL undergraduate students to submit their application and course selection form is Aug. 21, and the last day for undergraduate students at other Big Ten universities to enroll in a UNL course is Aug. 24, according to the transfer credit website.
Sollars said there is a potential that the course sharing program will be offered after this academic year, but the program might not be free. However, nothing has been determined at this point.
Although the Big Ten Conference decided to cancel all fall sports for the fall 2020 semester, Sollars said Big Ten universities still have a lot to offer their students.
“While we each may demonstrate our strengths through competition on the field, the strengths we find through this cooperation in the classroom will, we hope, be every bit as valuable to our students,” Sollars said.