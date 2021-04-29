The federal government has started reviewing Title IX rules and regulations for how schools, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, should proceed with sexual misconduct allegations.
On April 6, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced in a letter that President Joe Biden’s administration would conduct public hearings for input on what reforms need to be made to create a fair process that supports survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order that extends Title IX to include protection of discrimination from sexual orientation and gender identity.
This led the Office for Civil Rights to conduct a comprehensive review.
Biden has been staunchly against the previous administration’s regulations, according to NBC, and he vowed in May 2020 that he would put a “quick end” to all rules established by then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Jake Johnson, associate to the chancellor for Institutional Equity and Compliance, said the Title IX regulations took effect in August 2020. Federal guidelines were specific about carrying out investigations, creating an investigative report and allowing both parties to review, access and receive copies of the report.
“Prior to that, that kind of detail had never been imposed by the federal government,” he said. “Institutions had a little bit more latitude on how to make the process work, but the Trump administration’s regulations were very prescriptive in that sense.”
Johnson said live hearings, in which each of the parties were cross examined, were also required, and UNL’s advocates had expressed concern for how the procedure would impact students.
“The cross-examination process is just not conducive to somebody who has experienced sexual violence,” Johnson said. “Having to answer questions from somebody on the opposite side is just a challenging experience, so I think advocates felt that this process would end up being more harmful to survivors of violence.”
Prior to DeVos’ changes, Johnson said that many schools were using the single investigator model, where one person investigates and gathers information on the allegation of sexual misconduct. President Donald Trump’s administration called for a separate decision-maker who then had a hearing and made decisions based on the relevant evidence, according to the The Brookings Institution,
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said the changes that will be enacted by Biden’s administration are still uncertain. The process entails new rule proposals, a public vetting period and finalizing the changes, before implementation.
“That’s when we start getting directions from the federal government and amend our rules and regulations,” Reed said.
Johnson said that there is some turmoil with the rapid changes occurring because of the transition between presidential administrations, and UNL is trying to navigate what federal courts will require.
For example, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which includes Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee — holds live hearings and that even if regulations change, the courts have the power to interpret due process for sexual misconduct, according to Johnson.
“That’s the challenge institutions face,” Johnson said. “We need to be responsive to the federal government and the Department of Education, but we also need to be responsive to the court opinions within our jurisdiction.”