With spring break cancelled and no other planned days off, Big Red Resilience & Well-Being and Counseling and Psychological Services have tips for students to maintain good mental health during the semester.
Connie Boehm, director of Big Red Resilience & Well-Being, said with no breaks this semester, students’ mental health could be impacted most if they are not keeping up with their well-being and practicing self-care every day. Otherwise, students can start feeling overwhelmed, according to Boehm.
Boehm suggested that students schedule some time for self-care every day, like mindfulness, meditation, taking bubble baths or using aromatherapy candles.
Boehm said she noticed last semester that the wellbeing coaches started to seem less motivated, happy and upbeat and were often tired. Boehm said she believes a big part of this was due to the lack of breaks during the semester.
Emma Farson, sophomore biological sciences and psychology double major and well-being coach, said with students not having breaks, there is not a time for students to relax and unwind, which can lead to a lot of built up stress from their classes and work.
Boehm and Farson both noticed an increase in students coming to Big Red Resilience & Well-Being last semester. Farson said she coached more students, especially about how to handle stress with classes and workloads. Although there was an increase, Boehm said it was not as many students as she would like to see.
“You don’t have to be struggling to do that,” Boehm said. “All of us can enhance our well-being in some way. Probably some ways we didn’t even think of.”
Joey Walloch, assistant director of clinical services at CAPS and licensed psychologist, said although the lack of breaks this semester will not affect every student’s mental health negatively, all students should take some time every day to decompress.
Walloch said many students have the mindset that they cannot stop working on school because they will not get it done. However, people can only concentrate for so long and the fatigue makes it more difficult to not only concentrate, but to be efficient, according to Walloch.
“We think that we’re not wasting time by going nonstop, but what we’re doing is creating more work for ourselves,” Walloch said.
Boehm said a self-care activity students can do every day is practice gratitude and keep a gratitude journal. If students write down three things every day for three weeks that they are thankful for, research shows people feel better emotionally, sleep better, feel better physically and their relationships with others will improve, according to Boehm.
Farson said she recommends students keep a planner or calendar so they know what they are expected to do on a daily basis. Also, Farson said students can set little goals for themselves every day, because once a goal is accomplished endorphins are released, which can help students.
Another self-care tip for students is to spend time practicing self-compassion and try not to be hard on themselves, according to Boehm.
“Sometimes we think that if we self-criticize ourselves, that will just motivate us to get better and research shows again that’s not true,” Boehm said. “If you’re self-critical of yourself, that’s tied to depression and we know if we’re depressed, we’re not motivated.”
Boehm said if any students are struggling, there is a new well-being button on Canvas which will take them to a well-being assessment and connect them with a well-being coach.
Above all, Farson said it is important for students to remember to take time for themselves every day, whether that is in the morning or night, and whether that means doing something like working out, doing a face mask, hanging out with friends or going out to dinner.
“Doing little things that you enjoy is extremely helpful for well-being cause it’ll keep you balancing stuff that’s really stressful with stuff that’s relaxing,” Farson said.