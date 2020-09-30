Chancellor Ronnie Green spent the first hour of the weekly Association of Students of the University of Nebraska senate meeting answering questions regarding COVID-19 on campus.
Green opened with an overview of recent COVID-19 statistics on campus and said the number of positive cases has declined over the last two weeks and today there was a 5% positivity rate, the lowest yet.
“We do feel like [the return to campus] has gone as well as it possibly could,” Green said.
The responses of students selected to participate in the new surveillance testing has been underwhelming, according to Green. He said less than 10% of students that were asked to participate have taken part in the testing.
The university is targeting specific areas with their random testing where there are concerns about case numbers, Green said, not to identify any specific students but to test for emerging clusters.
Green also said that while there are currently no campus groups, organizations or residences under quarantine, there are a few that are under surveillance and are on the borderline of needing to quarantine. One of these groups is an unspecified Husker athletic team, Green said.
“It’s not the football team,” Green said. “... But one of the athletics teams does have a number of cases circulating where a number of those athletes live together, is the issue.”
Sen. Patrick Baker asked what Green would change if he could go back to August. Green responded that the university began the fall with the intention of as many courses as possible having an in-person component, but the majority of courses ended up in the hybrid model of learning or online, which he said is not ideal.
Green said that, to remedy this for the spring semester, the university will have courses of 75 students or less in person on campus, and classes greater than 75 will be held online, with a few exceptions.
Sen. Brent Lucke told Green that he lives with two engineering students and their workload due to the shortened semester is directly impacting their mental health. Lucke asked Green what the university is doing, or plans to do, to combat this.
Green said the university is communicating more with faculty and asking them to check in more regularly with their students about their workload and well-being.
“We have to recognize that conditions are not what they normally are,” Green said. “How we ask for that work to be delivered, how we evaluate that work to be delivered and, frankly, how our faculty are evaluated through all of this as well.”
Green went on to answer further questions regarding the proposed budget cuts and football season precautions. He said that this proposed budget cut is the biggest in generational history, and the university is trying to minimize damage to academic departments.
For the football season, Green said there will be no tailgates on campus and no spectators at the games, but the city is discussing ways to safely allow people to gather and celebrate the games.
In regular senate business, Government Bill 5 passed, meaning ASUN supports the upcoming voter registration drives being held by the Government Liaison Committee in tandem with the Huskers Vote Coalition. The drives will be held outside of the Nebraska Union on Oct. 6, 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Senate Bill 4 was also passed, meaning ASUN and Counseling and Psychological Services will co-host a virtual group therapy event on Oct. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Sen. Andrew Hazel, who authored the bill, said the current plan is to have one CAPS physician in each breakout session to facilitate discussion.
Senate Bill 5 proposed ASUN host an informational booth outside of the union Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The booth would feature water bottles from the Office of Sustainability, games and candy.
Environmental Sustainability Committee Chair Rohan Thakker proposed an amendment to the bill, lowering the requested amount of money to be allocated from up to $50 to up to $30. The bill passed as amended.
The senate also passed its first resolution of the term, resolving that each member of ASUN should complete well-being training through Big Red Resilience and Well-being.
External Vice President Saisha Adhikari said the Walk the Row event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 and begin at Hawks Hall. The walk started last year as a way to raise money and awareness for alcohol and substance abuse.
The panel portion of the event will be held at Hawks Hall with a capacity of 50 students but will be livestreamed, Adhikari said in a text.