The College of Arts and Sciences Student Advisory Board will host a debate tonight for those running for Association of Students of the University of Nebraska CAS senate seats.
The debate is tonight at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending has to register beforehand and will receive the link in an email.
There are eight people running for the ASUN senate seats to represent CAS, however, there are only seven seats available. Seven of the candidates are running as part of the Revitalize party, and one is running as an independent.
Caroline Hilgert, CASSAB events and programming chair and junior political science and Spanish double major, said all but one candidate will be in attendance. Christine Trinh, sophomore political science and economics double major, is unable to attend because she is hosting a mock senate for the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates.
Each candidate will introduce themselves, and depending on time, Hilgert said the CASSAB debate moderators will ask five to eight questions, all of which were predetermined and sent to the candidates beforehand.
The topics of the debate include diversity in CAS and how each candidate plans to represent all students of CAS. Candidates will also have the opportunity to talk about what they are most passionate about.
“We were approached by ASUN to have the debate since there were originally 11 candidates for [seven] spots, the most contested a senate race has been in recent years,” Hilgert said in a text. “While the numbers have gone down to [eight] candidates, I still think it’s a fun and informative event to host prior to elections.”
ASUN elections are next week from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, via MyRED.