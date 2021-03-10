The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed all five pieces of proposed legislation at the weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
Senate Bills 29 through 32, all bylaw amendments or special rules amendments, passed.
Senate Bill 29, a bylaw amendment, now requires the internal vice president to keep an accurate list of senators in attendance of senate meetings. Additionally, this amendment also updates the name of the Scarlet Guard to the Student Alumni Association in the Homecoming Steering Committee.
Senate Bill 30, another bylaw amendment, allows the IVP to change the senate meetings from in-person to virtual up until noon on the day of the meeting for extenuating circumstances. Those circumstances may include poor driving conditions, cancelled classes or a public health emergency.
Senate Bill 31 is a special rules amendment. This also allows the IVP to change the location of the meeting from in-person to online for extenuating circumstances. The bill also requires all votes taken during a web meeting be made public.
Finally, the bill also removes a section of the special rules that prohibits the usage of computers and mobile devices during meetings.
Senate Bill 32, also a special rules amendment, now disallows senators from chairing the senate meeting during the discussions of the bill if they are the author. This amendment also requires that all bills must be sent to the speaker of the senate by 8 p.m. on the Monday prior to the meeting. The speaker may allow bills to be submitted later. It also states that the legislation must be sent out by 12 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the meeting.
Sen. Carter Bracht, author of Senate Bills 29 through 32, said these bills are important because they help keep ASUN accountantable.
Senate Bill 34 passed. This means that the Government Liaison Committee, along with the UNL Young Democrats and College Republicans, will co-host a Lincoln City Council candidate discussion panel on March 23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Ballroom in the Nebraska Union. Students will have the ability to ask the candidates questions. There will also be an option to attend via Zoom.
Additionally, an amendment was made that now allows ASUN to allocate up to $250 for a sign language interpreter.
“If [students] are registered in the city of Lincoln, it is their responsibility to vote,” Sen. Brent Lucke, author of the bill, said. “It’s a level of government that you can follow and get involved with that is a little less heated than national politics.”
The next senate meeting will take place Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the union. However, due to social distancing restrictions and limited occupancy, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.