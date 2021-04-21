The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska is officially under control of historic new leadership.
The 2020-21 administration transferred power to the 2021-22 administration, led by President Batool Ibrahim, ASUN’s first Black president, internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis and external Vice President Patrick Baker.
Before the transition, the 2020-21 senate deliberated on two final pieces of legislation of the term.
Government Bill 41 was tabled indefinitely. This bill proposed that ASUN would allocate up to $4,250 for the Student Organic Farm. That money would be coming from the 2020-21 ASUN Green Fund Committee budget.
The goal of the farm is to reduce food insecurities within the Lincoln community and provide knowledge of small-scale farming through experiential learning, according to the grant application.
Concerns were raised regarding the budget and why more money should be allocated to the farm. Most senators were in support of the budget increase but believed it would be best to spend more time reworking the bill.
Government Bill 42 passed. ASUN will continue to work with the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor to advocate for transparency on student fees on the behalf of students for the 2021-22 academic year, as well as future years.
ASUN will create a webpage under the Student Fees tab of its website that would link directly to a new executive vice chancellor website, which will call attention to all mandatory, course and lab fees, according to the bill.
Afterward, the 2020-21 administration's final meeting was adjourned and the transition ceremony began.
Chancellor Ronnie Green thanked ASUN senators for their leadership during what he called an “unprecedented” time because of the coronavirus.
He also applauded outgoing President Roni Miller as the best ASUN president he has worked with and thanked her for her leadership.
“Roni is the best student president that I can remember here in my tenure with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the last 10 years,” Green said. “That’s saying a lot because we have had some really outstanding presidents and leaders of ASUN, but Roni is the truth.”
Green expressed his excitement for the Revitalize campaign and said he is looking forward to working with the new executive team.
James Griesen, former vice chancellor for Student Affairs announced the Outstanding ASUN Senator for 2020-21, Rohan Thakker. Thakker played a crucial role in organizing the Earthstock series of events and through other sustainability related bills as the chair of the Environmental and Sustainability Committee.
Miller gave a year-end report and highlighted the work the senate did with regard to accessibility and student support, COVID-19 and diversity, inclusion and equity.
Outgoing internal Vice President Drew Harrahill, external Vice President Saisha Adhikari and Miller introduced the incoming senators and representatives of the Committee for Fee Allocations and Green Fund Selections Committee. Harrahill then administered the oath of office to those senators and committee representatives.
Harrahill, who has served in ASUN for four years, spoke about the impact ASUN has had on his college experience. Harrahill said he will miss his time together with Miller and Adhikari.
Adhikari said she is thankful for the outgoing executive team and the work they have done.
Miller said so much good work has been done this year, and making UNL a better place for every student is what kept her going this past year.
The three each administered the oath of office to their respective successors and gave advice to next year’s senate.
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Tyre McDowell administered the oath of office to Ibrahim for student regent.
She thanked every student and staff member who has helped her grow and said she is excited to serve alongside Jarvis and Baker. An emotional Ibrahim also gave thanks to all her mentors, friends and family who were in attendance.
“The legacy I will leave on this campus is ensuring that I will always think about students,” Ibrahim said. “My presidency will be powered by student activists because students are my only stakeholders.”
Sens. Christine Trinh, Jake Drake, Alec Miller and Meyri Ibrahim were all nominated for speaker of the senate.
Sen. Zoe Keese was nominated for the Appointments Board chair.
Both of these positions will be internally elected at the next senate meeting on Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.