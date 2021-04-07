The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five pieces of legislation, including three pieces of legislation that were added to the agenda, at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday.
Appropriations Bill 11, the final allocations bill, was added to the agenda and passed. ASUN will allocate $135,035 of University Program and Facilities Fees to the Student Readership Program. This is $49,965 less than last year’s allocation.
Government Bill 33, was also added to the agenda and passed. ASUN will support, promote and attend the #StopAsianHate peaceful protest at the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday at noon.
“This bill is super important, because as the governing student body it is our responsibility to support all students on campus,” Saisha Adhikari, external vice president, said.
Senate Bill 48 was the last bill added to the agenda. The bill passed, meaning ASUN will promote the Ramadan: Night of Learning event on April 14 from 5-6 p.m. The event will feature a panel of Muslim students of different backgrounds to discuss what Ramadan means to them.
“UNL is home to many Muslim students, and it is so important that we ensure that they feel comfortable celebrating this holy month on campus,” Damien Niyonshuti, chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, said in a text. “In order to create a safe space for Muslim students, I strongly encourage everyone to attend this event and learn what Ramadan is and how it’s celebrated.”
Government Bill 31 passed. ASUN will support the approval of an amendment to the Board of Regents investment policy to include environmental, social and governance factors as important variables in investment strategies. This amendment will be brought up at the Board of Regents meeting this Friday.
Senate Resolution 9 was voted on and passed. ASUN will support the implementation of open educational resources as well as Inclusive Access course tagging for the Spring 2022 semester. ASUN will support the usage of guidelines put forward by the Open Nebraska initiative.
The initiative is pushing for no cost and low cost learning materials, according to the bill.
Government Bill 32 was tabled to next week until revisions are made to the bill. This bill calls on ASUN to support the implementation of a public database that would include every incident of racial bias, racism or discrimination that has been reported to the university. Revisions being made are in regards to the legality of it.
In addition, Senate Bill 47 was discussed. This bill is a special rules amendment that would add a section to the ASUN bylaws requiring Recognized Student Organizations to be classified as open membership or invite only.
In accordance with ASUN rules, this amendment will be voted on during next week's meeting.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.