The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five pieces of legislation at its most recent senate meeting Wednesday night.
The senate’s most expansive bill of the night pertained to ASUN formally supporting the University of Nebraska systemwide Policy on Chosen Name and Gender Identity. The policy allows students, faculty and staff to designate their preferred name, gender and pronouns in rosters, directories, official University of Nebraska-Lincoln email, awards and Canvas.
ASUN also encouraged students, faculty and staff who legally changed their sex designation to send the official documentation to the Office of the Registrar or Human Resources department to reflect any changes.
“We’re surrounded by friends, brothers, sisters, acquaintances and strangers who might fall outside of what we think of as the status quo,” Sen. Jake Drake, co-chair of ASUN’s Campus Life and Safety Committee, said. “This policy is a simple step towards creating an atmosphere on campus where students feel included and respected, and can be open about who they are.”
ASUN will also partner with Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement to host a Constitution Day event this Friday, in honor of when the U.S. Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.
ASUN is allocating up to $200 for food and beverages and will host a booth helping spread knowledge of the Constitution and American history. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Nebraska Union greenspace north of the Broyhill Fountain.
ASUN also passed a bill to continue to express its gratitude for the presence of Afghan students on campus as well as continued commitment to immigrant and refugee student support.
Sustain UNL and ASUN will host the Fall 2021 Clothing Swap on Sept. 27-29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the union greenspace north of the Broyhill Fountain and on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nebraska East Union.
All proceeds and extra clothes from the swaps will be donated to the Good Neighborhood Community Center and the UNL Lavender Closet.
ASUN also allocated up to $75 for the purchasing of large bins to collect donations.
Official documents in ASUN will now be required to be in a San Serif font to make it easier to read, helping those with low resolution screens.
Appointments to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Communications Committee, Academic Committee, Committee for Fee Allocations and University Conduct and Appeals Board were approved.
Maab Shogar was appointed as a senator from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
The next ASUN senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.