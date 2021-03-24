In the longest meeting of the year so far, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed 14 pieces of legislation, including all nine appropriations bills put forward by the Committee for Fee Allocations.
During the meeting, which lasted almost three hours, ASUN voted on normal senate bills as well as appropriation bills. Much of the meeting was spent discussing the proposed funding for the fee users as well as asking questions regarding the funds.
The appropriation bills are a result of the workshops, meetings and a town hall with fee users and CFA.
Appropriations Bill 1 passed. This means that ASUN will allocate $535,929 to itself from the University Program and Facilities Fees Fund A. This is an increase of $16,697 from the previous year. The increase in funds is a result of changes to employees benefits.
Appropriations Bill 2 passed, which means that ASUN will allocate $8,432,311 to Campus Recreation from UPFF Fund B. This is an increase of $101,610 from the previous fiscal year. The increase is going towards administration, employee and office expenses, according to the CFA subcommittee report for Campus Recreation.
Appropriations Bill 3 passed. ASUN will allocate $6,400 to The DailyER from Fund A. This is the same amount of funds as requested last year.
Appropriations Bill 4 also passed, meaning that $159,602 will be allocated to The Daily Nebraskan from Fund A. This is the same amount of funds requested as last year.
Appropriations Bill 5, which would allocate $210,000 from Fund A to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, passed. This is the same amount of funds requested in the previous year. Sen. Rohan Thakker proposed an amendment to raise the funding to $218,400, but this amendment failed.
Appropriations Bill 6 passed. This means that ASUN will allocate $1,164,107 from Fund B to Parking and Transit Services. This is a decrease of $146,880 from the previous year. The main reason for the decrease in funds is due to the lower sum of money required for contract services.
Appropriations Bill 7 passed, which means that ASUN will allocate $7,160,477 from Fund B to the University Health Center. This is the same amount requested in the previous fiscal year.
Appropriations Bill 8 was also passed. ASUN will allocate $5,043,508 to the Nebraska Unions from Fund B. This is an increase of $110,464. According to the CFA subcommittee report on the Nebraska Unions, the increase is minimal compared to the losses in revenue from the past year.
Appropriations Bill 9 passed. This means that ASUN will allocate $281,657 to the University Program Council from Fund A. This is a decrease of $2,438 from the previous year’s fiscal budget. Sen. Cameron Collier proposed an amendment to decrease the requested funds to $271,657, but was later rescinded after more information regarding the requested funds came to light.
“Our fee users are diligent stewards of allocations and the Committee for Fee Allocations put in a tremendous amount of work,” President Roni Miller said. “I’m proud of the collaboration and communication that went into this process to provide important services to students.”
Senate Bill 39, a bylaw revision discussed last week, passed. This gives the ASUN president the power to appoint Earthstock co-directors and a Walk the Row coordinator. It would also add Earthstock to the bylaws, making it a month-long celebration of Earth Day to promote sustainability. Additionally, the bylaw revisions would also make the external vice president the liaison to the Homecoming Steering Committee.
Senate Bill 41 passed. This means that the Environmental Sustainability Committee and Big Red Resilience & Well-Being will hold an environment-themed recess on April 14 from 12-2 p.m. at the Nebraska Union plaza.
Senate Bill 42 passed. The ESC and the Office of Sustainability will host a Solve Climate Change by 2030 event on April 7 from 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Senate Bill 43 passed. ASUN will allocate $2,179 from the 2020-21 ASUN Green Fund budget to go toward the E-Waste Recycling Project. This bill would also enact that the leaders of the project give a report to the ASUN senate following the completion of the project.
Senate Bill 44 passed. The ASUN Diversity and Inclusion Committee will host an online forum March 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The forum is an open discussion pertaining to real-life scenarios that happen to students on campus. The hope of the discussion is to provide insight into issues on campus while also giving the opportunity for a non-judgmental discussion, according to the bill.
The forum will also allow for participants to bring up questions and discuss ways to improve inclusion and diversity at the university and on campus.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.