The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed six bills at the weekly senate meeting Wednesday night.
The bills passed included an appropriations bill, two government bills, two senate bills and a senate resolution.
During the executive reports portion of the meeting, President Roni Miller gave an update on the concerns regarding the sexual misconduct training. Miller said that Jake Johnson, associate to the chancellor for Institutional Equity and Compliance, will be attending an upcoming senate meeting to address some of the questions and concerns.
“I hope that him coming to senate in two weeks will provide you all with the opportunity to make sure your voices are heard and that the student perspective is honored, in terms of the opinions so many of you have about the sexual misconduct training,” Miller said.
Appropriations Bill 10 was passed. ASUN will allocate $960,300 to Campus Recreation Repair and Improvement from Fund B of the University Program and Facilities Fees.
Government Bill 29 passed. This enacts that donation bins will be placed outside of every Herbie’s Market and that students are encouraged to purchase food from the market and place it into the donation bin.
The bill also enacts that Husker Pantry will collect the donations to be redistributed to food-insecure students. It will also be advertised in the newsletters sent to UNL students, on posters placed by registers in the markets and on the screens in dining centers.
Finally, this system will be put in place prior to the conclusion of the spring semester and ASUN will allocate up to $200 for the purchasing of bins and promotion.
Government Bill 30 passed, which means ASUN supports the creation of LinkNU. This is a social media platform designed to connect students across the Nebraska school system utilizing Slack and Instagram.
Additionally, ASUN will support adding LinkNU to the UNL admissions page as well as adding it to the transfer student process to make it easier for transfer students to access it. ASUN members are encouraged to share the information about LinkNU on other recognized student organizations’ social media platforms.
Senate Bill 45 passed. ASUN will hold a booth on April 5, 7 and 9 outside the Nebraska Union as well as on April 6 and 8 at the Nebraska East Union from noon to 1 p.m. to hand out resources for the Green Bandana Project.
According to Jaden Roe, speaker of the senate, there are three reasons students should participate in the project.
“Firstly, it de-stigmatizes the conversation around mental health. Secondly, it connects people who are suffering with their own mental health to the resources that are vital in helping them improve their mental health,” Roe said in a text. “Lastly, it opens up a conversation with administration about what our campus and community can better do to provide resources for our students who are suffering with mental health adversities.”
Senate Bill 46 also passed. The Environmental Sustainability Committee will host the Earthstock Block Party in the Meier Commons on April 22 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with 17 booths in attendance to help celebrate Earth Day and Earthstock. ASUN will also allocate up to $152.
Senate Resolution 8 passed. ASUN will encourage Dining Services to adopt a more comprehensive and available database of ingredient and allergen details regarding the food being served at dining halls.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom on the second floor of the union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.